Uganda: Nup MPs Agree in-Fights, Cliques, Eating Up Party Unity

22 January 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Josephine Namakumbi

A section of opposition members of parliament have admitted that there are in-fights divisions within the National Unity Platform.

Days after, the National Unity Platform suspended its leaders in Busoga and launched investigations in their alleged anti-party actions, NUP legislators have revealed that the party is suffering many squabbles, in-fights and divisions among the leaders.

According to Mukono North legislator Abdallah Kiwanuka, many of his colleagues have been paid to fight the party from inside which has tainted NUP in the public eye.

Lubaga North's Abubaker Kawalya claims that Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa, the parliament shadow spokesperson, President Museveni is behind these clashes in NUP.

The legislators say that however much their party leaders are determined to resolve these differences, there is an invisible hand fuelling the fights, amidst allegations that some are being used by the regime.

Deep throat sources have confirmed that the divide between the party secretariat and the parliamentary leadership have since divided the legislators in parliament with Mityana municipality's Francis Zzaake Butebi and Joel Ssenyonyi cited to be on the side of the principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu while others are pro Mpuuga.

Another group that include Kawempe South's Bashir Mbaziira, Kagabo and Abed Bwanika is said to be under investigations.

Leader of opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga says the National Unity Platform Party is resolving its internal differences.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.