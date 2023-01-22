Kenya: Ruto Orders Relocation of 160-Acre Prison to Open Up Kitale Town Expansion

Nairobi Kenya — President William Ruto has ordered the relocation of a 160-acre prison in Kitale where there is little possibility for expansion to make way for more development.

Speaking during the consecration of Bishop Henry Juma Odonya on Saturday, Ruto assured Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya saying his administration supports the proposal for the prison to be relocated.

"I have already agreed that the prison which is within the town will be relocated so as to create space for expansion," he said, "I also agree with your leaders that Kitale needs new roads, water and issuance of title deeds and land for expansions."

Governor Natembeya had questioned the motive of having all the correctional facilities in one town.

Kitale town has four prisons namely Kitale Main, Kitale Medium, Kitale Annex and Kitale Women.

"Trans Nzoia has three prisons which each occupies large chunks of land that can be used for affordable housing, an example is Kitale town prisons that have many prisons wardens than inmates that land can be used to expand the town, build affordable housing and business offices for our people," Natembeya said.

Since the administrations of Presidents Daniel Moi, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta, and currently William Ruto, Trans Nzoia leaders have been calling for the relocation of the Kitale Medium Prison.

President Ruto stated that until there is enough revenue from taxes collected to implement such programs, his administration will continue to move slowly on capital-intensive economic projects.

"There are several stalled projects across the country including here but I said we better delay in reviewing them because I do not want to develop our country with loans," he said.

"Even id we delay for two, three, four, six months, let us delay as I plan on how we will get enough revenue to build our country."

The chief of state declared that, regardless of their political affiliations, his government will not discriminate against any region.

"I want to assure you that we shall work for all Kenyans, those who voted for us and those who did not vote for us, all Kenyans have a right because Kenya is one country where democracy allows us to decide," he said.