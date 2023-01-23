Africa: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Appoints Dr Ibrahim Assane Mayaki As AU Special Envoy for Food Systems

press release

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat is pleased to announce the appointment of H.E. Dr Ibrahim Assane Mayaki, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Niger and former CEO of the AUDA-NEPAD, as the African Union Special Envoy for Food Systems.

The appointment of Dr Ibrahim Assane Mayaki is pursuant to the African Union's objective to address prevailing international dynamics, the effects of climate change etc, all highlighting rising food insecurity and hunger, including the need for an accelerated implementation and leveraging of the African Common positions to mitigate the multi-dimensional consequences of food insecurity, and the need to support Member States efforts with the needed high-level advocacy and coordination in these priority areas to harness the potential of Continental food systems for the benefit of our peoples.

The Role will work in close collaboration with the African Union Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment to lead and advise multi stakeholder technical consultations leading to the launching of a Continental action plan for rolling out and integrating the Africa Common Position on Food Systems into new national agriculture investment and development plans.

Dr Ibrahim Assane, a national of the Republic of Niger , a former Prime Minister of Niger, former CEO of Africa's Development Agency, AUDA-NEPAD, and respected African statesman, brings decades of political and institutional leadership at the highest level in leading the multi-facetted development Agenda of the Continent.

The Chairperson is confident that Dr Mayaki will contribute to the success of this new multidimensional Continental Role. The Chairperson therefore invites all stakeholders and the international community to extend the necessary support to the inaugural African Union Envoy for Food Systems as he commences his duties.