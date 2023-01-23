Zimbabwe: Thomas Mapfumo Speaks On Delay of New 2023 Album Release

22 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

CHIMURENGA music veteran, Thomas Mapfumo has postponed the release of his new album offering to allow the compilation to undergo meticulous mixing and other technical specifications.

The album was recorded in South Africa last year and the initial release date of the album was January 20, 2023.

Affectionately known as Mukanya, the 77-year-old legendary crooner appealed to his legion of followers for patience as the album, whose title is yet to be announced, is finalised.

In a video posted on Twitter weekend, Mapfumo expressed optimism the end product would be impressive and meet audiences' expectations.

"We were supposed to release a new album on 20 January, but due to some logistical challenges we were unable," he said.

There was no mention of a possible timeline by which the new project would hit the airwaves.

According to Mapfumo, the songs were recorded in South Africa and still need mixing "so that we produce quality music."

"Chimurenga music is here to stay as it promotes and protects Zimbabwe's rich cultural and traditional heritage, he added.

"Once the affected songs have been attended to, we will release the album. We do not want our fans to hear substandard music. We want them to listen to our true and original Chimurenga music which is anchored on our culture and Ubuntu. The album is coming. We want you to enjoy it," he said.

Mapfumo is also nicknamed 'The Lion of Zimbabwe' for his immense popularity and political influence he wields through his music, including sharp criticism of the government of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.