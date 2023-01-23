Somalia: Huge Fire Engulfs Part of Bakaro Market in Mogadishu

A massive Fire guts down the main Bakara market in Somalia's capital on Saturday night as the city deals with insecurity and Al-Shabaab attacks.

The late-night blaze caused huge damage as firefighters raced against time to extinguish the sweeping fire and control the damage, according to the traders.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Mogadishu firefighters arrived at the scene and are trying to put out the fire.

In recent years, a similar fire destroyed businesses and goods in the market at different times.

Mogadishu's largest has become infamous and expanded since the 1991 ousting of strongman Mohamed Siad Barre plunged the Horn of Africa nation into anarchy.

Thousands of Mogadishu's residents depend on commercial activities in the Bakara market.