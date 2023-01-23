Eritrea: Meeting of Eritrean Community in Riyadh

22 January 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 22 January 2023- The Eritrean Embassy in Riyadh organized a meeting with members of the Eritrean community on 20 January focusing on the implementation of charted-out programs.

At the meeting, Ms. Weini Gerzghier, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, presented a report focusing on the socio-economic situation of nationals in Riyadh and its environs as well the affiliated communities in Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Oman, Jordan, and Iraq.

The report also included the situation of Eritrean workers in Saudi Arabia and the effort the Embassy is exerting to address the challenges they are encountering.

Mr. Woldeselasie Gebremedhin, head of Consular and Administrative Affairs, on his part gave a briefing on the consular services provided in 2022 and the plan of action for 2023.

