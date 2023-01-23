Kenya: Academic Calendar Back to Normal As Schools Reopen

Nairobi — As schools reopen Monday, parents are worried due to high cost of stationeries, uniforms and other learning materials needed by their children.

They say the levies especially in secondary schools are exorbitant apart from current economic strain and high cost of living.

Most parents are now decrying skyrocketing prices of learning materials saying they are struggling hard to meet the demands for their children.

Some have been forced to take their children to day secondary schools due unfordabiltiy to meet demands in boarding institutions.

They are concerned that in some schools, it's mandatory to purchase all learning materials including uniforms and other boarding requirements such as metallic boxes, buckets and beddings, materials being sold within some schools,

At Maua town, a metallic box is costing Sh1,500 from previous Sh1,200, while a three inch mattress is going at Sh1,800 from previous Sh1,300.