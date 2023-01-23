Kenya: Raila's Mt Kenya Generals, Sabina Chege and Kanini Kega, Troop to Ruto

Nairobi — The dice is always rolling.

And it did roll on Monday morning when the current and former Jubilee MPs trooped to State House to meet President William Ruto, a man they vigorously campaigned against in last year's election.

At the time, they were rooting for Opposition leader Raila Odinga who lost to Ruto and even unsuccessfully challenged his win at the Supreme Court.

On Monday, legislators Kanini Kega and Sabina Chege, both considered most vocal Jubilee leaders, led former and current party members to pledge loyalty to the president, on the day Odinga was jetting into the country to hold a major rally at Kamukunji grounds.

Odinga and his Opposition leutenants are advancing a fresh poll rigging claim, which the president has dismissed and vowed to forge unity while serving the people.