Kenya: Raila's Mt Kenya Generals, Sabina Chege and Kanini Kega, Troop to Ruto

23 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Editorial Desk

Nairobi — The dice is always rolling.

And it did roll on Monday morning when the current and former Jubilee MPs trooped to State House to meet President William Ruto, a man they vigorously campaigned against in last year's election.

At the time, they were rooting for Opposition leader Raila Odinga who lost to Ruto and even unsuccessfully challenged his win at the Supreme Court.

On Monday, legislators Kanini Kega and Sabina Chege, both considered most vocal Jubilee leaders, led former and current party members to pledge loyalty to the president, on the day Odinga was jetting into the country to hold a major rally at Kamukunji grounds.

Odinga and his Opposition leutenants are advancing a fresh poll rigging claim, which the president has dismissed and vowed to forge unity while serving the people.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.