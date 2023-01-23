Kenya: President Ruto Assents to IEBC Amendment Bill 2022

23 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — President William Ruto has assented to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Amendment Bill 2022.

The Bill -- which was considered and passed by the Senate last week -- sought to alter the composition of the Selection Panel that oversees the filling of vacant positions in the IEBC.

This now paves the way for the composition of an IEBC selection panel to recruit new commissioners at the electoral body.

The approval comes after Senate okayed the bill last week as passed by the National Assembly without any changes.

It was sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa and was passed in the House in 2022.

The Bill proposes the Parliamentary Service Commission should have two slots, the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya two and one slot each for the Public Service Commission , Political Parties Liaison Committee and Law Society of Kenya.

