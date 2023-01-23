Kenya: President Ruto, Gachagua Host Jubilee MPs Ahead of Raila Rally

23 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Naiobi — President William Ruto this morning hosted former and current Jubilee Members of Parliament ahead of Azimio leader Raila Odinga's rally at the Kamukunji grounds.

According to East Africa Legislation Assembly Member of Parliament Kanini Kega, the meeting was to discuss the unity of the Mount Kenya region, and completion of development projects that were started by the previous regime.

Kanini said that they were concerned about the many projects that the previous government had started but noted that the current government is keen to complete all of them.

The EALA legislator said that they took the moment to forgive one another over the calling of names and the hurling of insults during the campaigns.

He, however, noted that they are still in Jubilee and strong opposition, ready to fault and criticize the government when the need arises.

The meeting came ahead of the Azimio rally at the Kamukuni grounds where they will discuss recent disclosures by a whistle blower on the conduct of the 2022 General Election.

Azimio leaders including Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka last week, promised that Odinga will issue a comprehensive statement in regards to a report detailing how the last year's General Election was allegedly rigged in favour of President Ruto.

Odinga has been in South Africa for the past week for a series of meetings in his capacity as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.