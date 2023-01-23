Kenya: President Ruto, Gachagua Host Jubilee MPs Ahead of Raila Rally

Naiobi — President William Ruto this morning hosted former and current Jubilee Members of Parliament ahead of Azimio leader Raila Odinga's rally at the Kamukunji grounds.

According to East Africa Legislation Assembly Member of Parliament Kanini Kega, the meeting was to discuss the unity of the Mount Kenya region, and completion of development projects that were started by the previous regime.

Kanini said that they were concerned about the many projects that the previous government had started but noted that the current government is keen to complete all of them.

The EALA legislator said that they took the moment to forgive one another over the calling of names and the hurling of insults during the campaigns.

He, however, noted that they are still in Jubilee and strong opposition, ready to fault and criticize the government when the need arises.

The meeting came ahead of the Azimio rally at the Kamukuni grounds where they will discuss recent disclosures by a whistle blower on the conduct of the 2022 General Election.

Azimio leaders including Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka last week, promised that Odinga will issue a comprehensive statement in regards to a report detailing how the last year's General Election was allegedly rigged in favour of President Ruto.

Odinga has been in South Africa for the past week for a series of meetings in his capacity as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.