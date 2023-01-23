Kenya: Matano Relieved As Tusker Bounce Back to FKF Pl Summit

Nairobi — Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano was a relieved man after seeing is side extinguish a three-match winless run with a smash-and-grab 1-0 victory over Sofapaka FC at the Kasarani Annex on Sunday.

Two consecutive draws, one after leading 2-0 and a loss, away to bandari FC, had began to pile some pressure on Matano's head after a fine run of six wins in a row, but a victory away from home against Sofapaka set them back on top of the standings.

"The boys played so well with a lot of energy, concentration and organization. It was a fantastic performance. It is good we have redeemed ourselves and now we have to focus on maintaining that positive run," Matano said after the match.

He added; "If you are a winner and used to winning, then definitely there will be pressure when you lose or draw. But we cannot focus on that pressure. Now we have to focus on consistency. The league is on and it is a marathon. Just 10 matches played, we have 24 to go."

Against Sofapaka, Tanzanian forward Ibrahim Joshua scored the solitary goal in the 31st minute after another piece of passing masterclass from the ever green Humphrey Mieno.

The skipper recorded his third assist in two games with a blinder of a through ball for Joshua, who did the rest by striking the ball into the bottom right corner with keeper Kevin Omondi off his line.

Before that, Tusker had threatened after a good start, Charles Momanyi heading over from Mieno's freekick while Joshua and David Majak had shots go over.

Brian Bwire, making his first start after regular starter Patrick Matasi was dropped to the bench, was hugely untroubled the entire game, save for a Geoffrey Ojunga shot he had to comfortably pick in the second half.

At the death, Tusker should have wrapped up the game with two chances. First, Daniel Sakari's dicey cross from the right rolled across goal with Deogratious Ojok arriving a second late with the ball begging for a touch into an empty net.

Eric Zakayo should have also done better when a beautiful team play by Tusker saw Macharia let the youngster through on the left, but his effort was over,

With the victory, Tusker sit top with 23 points, one ahead of second placed KCB while erstwhile leaders KCB drop to third after suffering a 2-0 spanking at the hands of Kenya Police.

Gor Mahia meanwhile moved to fourth with 20 points after edging out Vihiga Bullets 3-1 in Kisumu while their arch rivals AFC Leopards move ninth after beating Bandari FC 2-0 in Mombasa.