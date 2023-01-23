Kenya Pipeline Quench Five-Year Thirst for National Volleyball Title

Nairobi — Kenya Pipeline came from a set down to reclaim the Kenya Volleyball Federation National women's league title after a three sets to one victory over KCB in a pulsating final at the Kasarani Gymnasium on Sunday.

The Oilers quenched a five yuear wait for the much coveted crown, edging out the highly fancied bankers who had invested heavily in a competitive squad, but couldn't take it through to the last step.

The Bankers had clinched the opening set 25-18 at the Kasarani Indoor Arena and looked set to go all the way, but Pipeline roared back winning the subsequent sets 25-22, 25-19 and 26-24.

Pipeline, who have now booked an automatic ticket to this year's African Club Championship clinched the title for the first time since 2017.

They finished top of the play-off chart with nine points, four ahead of second placed KCB.

In the third place play-offs, former champions Kenya Prisons saved their blushes after they came from a set down to see off a stubborn Directorate of Criminal Investigations 3-2(18-25,30-28,21-25,25-18 and 15-11).

Pipeline's Pamela Adhiambo was named the play-offs most valuable player while teammate Rose Magoi was named best setter and Gladys Ekaru named best blocker.

KCB's Shirleen Maywa was named best server with Kenya Prison's experienced Brackcedes Agala named best receiver. KCB's Lincy Jeruto was named as the best libero.