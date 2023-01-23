Malawi: Raiply Malawi Targets 1, 000 Hectares in 2022-2023 Tree Planting Season

RAIPLY Malawi says they are geared to cover 1000 hectares of land in the 2022-2023 National tree planting season exercise targeting Viphya in Mzimba, Zomba and Blantyre districts respectively.

The company's Public Relations Officer Dalitso Chimwala disclosed this during an interview on Thursday, saying the company is on-course to plant trees to about 1000 hectares in their forestry management areas in Viphya plantations, Blantyre and Zomba respectively.

Chimwala said the 1000 hectares is split into 330.5 hectares for champhoyo , which will be Eucalyptus, 330.5 for Chikangawa and Kalungulu with Concentration being pine trees.

"We are planting around 20 hectares of Mulanje Cedar and about 12 hectares of bamboos, m'bawa and Katope. Bamboos, m'bawa and Katope are for water conservation and protection of steep slopes. All these are in the three sections of our management areas," said Chimwala.

Chimwala further said the company has expanded the base considering the fight against climate change, and the company is planting trees in 600 hectares management area in Zomba and Blantyre respectively.

"Our emphasis is pine and we are planting 200 hectares in Chigumula to complete our task of rejuvenating the former ITG plantation. This will mean good fresh air and water down in Limbe and other rivers in the city. This initiative will also provide an area for Education visit for the schools in the city," he said.

He said to encourage communities to take part, the company will also support Parliamentarians councillors, Churches and schools from surrounding with seedlings which makes up to 30 hectares.

Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change Frank Nkondetseni commended RAIPLY, saying the company has a concession agreement with the government to manage 20 thousand hectares of tree plantations such as the 600 hectares in Zomba and 600 hectares in Chigumula, Blantyre.