Africa: Ndzaou Honoured to Grab TotalEnergies Man-of-the-Match Award

Congo's Junior Ndzaou says his TotalEnergies Man-of-the-Match award at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria will spur him on to greatness in his football career.

This comes after the midfielder was awarded for his performance as the Red Devils settled for a goalless draw against Niger in a Group E tie on Friday at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran.

The Association Sportive Etoile du Congo midfielder stood out from the rest of the pack for his consistent interceptions and distributing of the ball in key positions to help his side build up play as they sought for a goal at the ongoing TotalEnergies CHAN 2022 in Algeria.

Ndzaou enjoyed a 71.4% passing accuracy in the game where he had 50 touches on the ball and was at the heart of Congo's play for the full game.

"The coach named me in the starting line-up and said that he is giving me a chance and an opportunity to showcase my talent. I know that I can do well, and I am very proud of my performance today. I also thank my teammates for their commitment today and in this tournament," Ndzaou told the media after the game.

"It is an absolute great pleasure to be here at the CHAN. I have to continue working hard and competing at continental championships and do my best for my team."

Ndzaou got a big hug from his coach Jean Elie Ngoya Obackas at the end of the press conference as the latter showed a sign of appreciation for the 25-year-old.

Ngoya who revealed at the beginning of the tournament that he was focused on giving a chance to young players in Algeria admitted that he is proud of what they have achieved so far.

"Players like Ndzaou are good and talented. They need more time like two to three years to improve and that is the project that I am working on."

Congo amassed one point after two games including losing 1-0 to neighbours Cameroon in their Group E opener and have consequently been eliminated from the tournament.