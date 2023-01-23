South Africa: Mounting Energy Crisis Turns Fatal for Farmworkers - South African News Briefs - January 23, 2023

Cape Town — Load Shedding Blamed After Farm Workers Die from Heat Stroke

Five farmworkers have died of heat stroke in Kakamas in the Northern Cape - the result of load shedding, according to the Kai !Garib Staansaam Movement. In an Eyewitness News report, the civil rights group said that water shortages resulted due to power cuts in the area. The deaths comes amid a heatwave in the province.

Residents, Businesses Advised to Make Alternate Energy Plans as Permanent Load Shedding Looms

According to Hilton Trollip, a senior researcher at the Energy Research Centre at the University of Cape Town, South African residents and businesses should make alternate plans to meet their energy needs as Eskom may implement load shedding measure beyond Stages 4 and 5, IOL reports. Trollip said President Cyril Ramaphosa should remove the portfolio of energy from the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources. This comes after the embattled power utility announced that some level of permanent load shedding would be required over the next two years to ensure time for maintenance along with consistency for South Africans.

Nine-Year-Old Piano Prodigy Signs Music Deal After Viral Video

video of Rebecca Seziba playing the piano at a shopping mall in Cape Town has landed the child prodigy a collaboration with international pianist Rahul Suntah, News24 reports. The nine-year-old has never attended a music class and is completely self-taught, her father Emmanual Seziba, adding that she is a fan of classical music who was inspired to play the instrument by her brother, Joshua. Rebecca's rendition of My Heart Will Go On, the theme song of the film Titanic, had shoppers at the Table Bay Mall cheer and applaud.

