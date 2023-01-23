Malawi: Mphepo Comes Underfire in DPP for Singlehandedly Appointing a Deputy Secretary General

23 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Administrative Secretary for the opposition Democractic Progressive Party (DPP) Francis Mphepo has come under intense fire for single handedly appointing Mganda Chiume as deputy secretary general-North without the knowledge of the national governing council of the party.

According to the DPP constituion, the national governing council of the party meets to approve such an appointment.

Reports indicate that Mphepo made the appointment without even the knowledge of party president Arthur Peter Mutharika and secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey.

Jeffrey has confirmed that she was not consulted on the matter and that the national governing council of the party did not meet to approve of the appointment.

This comes as there are only five months before the Democratic Progressive Party goes to its elective conference slated to July this year.

There was no immediate comment from DPP spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba as his phones went unanswered.

