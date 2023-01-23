Malawi: Ministry of Education Expels 30 Students From Public Schools Across the Country

23 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Ministry of Education has expelled 30 students from different secondary schools across the country for various disciplinary cases.

According to a statement from the ministry, various education divisions submitted names of students to be expelled and the ministry has since approved the expulsions.

According to the statement signed by Alexis Bwanthi, on behalf of the Secretary for Education, the 30 students committed different offenses including

teasing and bullying, stealing books from the library and beer-drinking.

Three students have been expelled from Mzimba Secondary school over libellous behaviour, one from Yamba Community day secondary school, one from Madisi secondary school, five from Ntchisi secondary school, five from Salima secondary school, two from M'mbomba secondary school, two from Chayamba secondary school and eleven from Thyolo secondary school.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.