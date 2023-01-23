Malawi: UTM Fills Crucial Vacant Positions Ahead of 2025 Polls

23 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

UTM has filled in crucial vacant positions in the party as the battle for the 2025 elections starts in earnest.

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima is likely to face President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera during the presidential election.

Both Dr. Chakwera and Chilima are leaders of major political parties in the ruling Tonse Alliance.

The new UTM Director of Youth Penjani Kalua says he will ensure that the voice of young people are heard and that their promises are fulfilled.

Kalua, who is also known is the music circles as Fredokiss, said young people from all political parties in the country are facing numerous challenges hence the need for leaders to prioritize them.

The central executive committee of UTM has also appointed Loveness Gondwe as new National Deputy Director for Elections, Khwesi Msusa as National Director of Operations and Sam Chirwa as deputy national director for operations.

UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala has confirmed the new appointments.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.