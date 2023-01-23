Malawi: UTM Fills Crucial Vacant Positions Ahead of 2025 Polls

UTM has filled in crucial vacant positions in the party as the battle for the 2025 elections starts in earnest.

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima is likely to face President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera during the presidential election.

Both Dr. Chakwera and Chilima are leaders of major political parties in the ruling Tonse Alliance.

The new UTM Director of Youth Penjani Kalua says he will ensure that the voice of young people are heard and that their promises are fulfilled.

Kalua, who is also known is the music circles as Fredokiss, said young people from all political parties in the country are facing numerous challenges hence the need for leaders to prioritize them.

The central executive committee of UTM has also appointed Loveness Gondwe as new National Deputy Director for Elections, Khwesi Msusa as National Director of Operations and Sam Chirwa as deputy national director for operations.

UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala has confirmed the new appointments.