Africa: 'We Are Looking for a Victory Against the Difficult Algerian Team' - Conde

Mozambican coach Chiquinho Conde has said that his team is eyeing victory against hosts Algeria in their last Group A tie of the TotalEnergies CHAN 2022 on Saturday, 21 January when the two teams meet at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Baraki, Algeria.

The Mambas sit second on the table standings and can go top of the group should they defeat the Desert Foxes in what is expected to be a tightly contested game.

"It will be a difficult match. Algeria is the host country. It has a very impressive and ambitious crowd. We will continue to study our opponent who has already qualified for the quarterfinals," Conde told the media at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

"As the technical staff, we have a well-defined style of play, and we are working on this system to be at our best when we face Algeria. Our players applied everything they could. Things are going well, and as for me, my plans must be implemented on the pitch. We are at a wonderful stage, and I am happy because of everything we have achieved," Conde added with confidence.

Conde, whose side has amassed four points so far at the tournament, insisted that his side will be going for victory against Algeria, "When Algeria have the ball, we shall play defensively, and in the opposite case, we will attack. This is football. We will look for victory. It is important that we change the squad. Today they will train, and we will prepare them for the match. I hope we will play in a way that makes me happy. Football depends on a match."

"We have done well so far but now we shall play against a very difficult and strong opponent. We will change some players and tactics. I am sure that our players will do everything they can against Algeria on the field, and we will be real warriors and win the match."

Midfielder Saddan Guambe who was present at the press conference as well added that, "This is another match in which we will have many responsibilities and try to give all our strength to achieve victory and implement the coach's instructions."

"Each one of us strives for all the Mozambicans and we need to prove it in the Algeria match and focus in order to progress to the next round. We are ready to show our skill on the field against Algeria, and the most important thing is that we give everything we have and our goal is to qualify for the next round."

Mozambique take on Algeria at 1900 GMT at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Baraki.