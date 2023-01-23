Africa: Gilberto Delighted Over TotalEnergies CHAN 2022 Award

Angolan forward Deivi Miguel 'Gilberto' Vieira says the TotalEnergies Man of the Match he won on Friday is a major achievement in his career.

The youngster expressed his delight after being given the gong following Angola's goalless draw with Mauritania at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) in the Algerian city of Oran.

The 21-year-old, who was awarded for his consistency during the game at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium thanked his team-mates for their commitment to seeking the best result for the Palancas Negras even though they fell short of victory.

"This award means so much to me. The CHAN is a big competition. We came to Algeria with big dreams and our goal was to win this game so that we can progress to the quarterfinals. We did our very best, but we settled for a draw," Gilberto said at the post-match press conference.

Gilberto missed a sitter in extra-time that could have handed his side the much-needed victory as his effort went just off the mark.

The Petro de Luanda player had a 74% passing accuracy, one shot on target and 49 touches on the ball during the match.

Gilberto, who consistently received the ball under immense pressure from the Mauritanian defence, also caused some uncomfortable moments for their opponents deep in midfield.

"I thank God for this award. We really tried to win this game, but we failed to score against Mauritania. They are a very good team, and they complicated the game for us," Gilberto added.

With two draws, Angola sit top of Group D and will have to wait for the game between Mauritania and Mali on January 24 to know their fate at the tournament that is organized for players that play in their domestic leagues.