Namibia: Promising Results Reported From Kombat Mine Drilling

21 January 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matthew Dlamini

THE Canadian exploration and development company Trigon Metals has announced promising results from the drilling of new mineralisation targets at its Kombat Mine in Namibia.

According to a statement released by Jed Richardson, Trigon's president and chief executive officer, these results are from the East 400 area, 150 metres east of the mine's Kavango Pit, extending the Kombat trend mineralisation.

The results are from drilling testing gaps in the known mineralisation previously thought to be barren.

"Surface drilling continues at the Kombat open pit, we continue to be pleased with grades and the length of the intercepts in this area of our planned pit. We have completed all the targeted holes for the mine plan for open pit restart scheduled to commence next quarter," Richardson said.

"We will announce the additional holes as those results become available. The final data is being collected and work has commenced on the mine plan, however, exploration drilling will continue as drills move to test new areas at surface," he said.

Trigon Metals holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi mountainlands, an area widely recognised for its high-grade copper deposits, where the company is focused on exploration and redevelopment of the previously producing Kombat Mine.

In Morocco, the company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, which is a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

