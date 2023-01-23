Namibia: Keetmanshoop Police Officers Arrested On Murder Charge

TWO members of the Namibian Police's Special Reserve Force were arrested at Keetmanshoop on Friday in connection with the death of a man alleged to have been fatally injured in an assault by police officers.

The 31-year-old Elleste Plaatjie was allegedly assaulted by Special Reserve Force members at Keetmanshoop a week and a half ago, and died in Katutura Intermediate Hospital in Windhoek on Wednesday this week.

||Kharas regional commander Marius Katamila said the two police officers implicated in connection with the alleged assault on Plaatjie were arrested on Friday and are expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"We launched an investigation into the matter with the help of Hardap police headquarters personnel for reasons of transparency. These members completed the identification parade on Friday and thereafter the two members were arrested," said Katamila.

A medical certificate on the causes of Plaatjie's death records superficial injuries involving multiple parts of the body, due to assault by being struck with a blunt object, as the immediate cause of his death.