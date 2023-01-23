Tunisia: Draft Water Code to Be Submitted to Prime Ministry Ahead of Approval By Cabinet Meeting, Says Minister

21 January 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The draft new water code will be submitted to the Prime Ministry ahead of its approval by the Cabinet meeting, Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Mahmoud Elyes Hamza said on Saturday.

Once adopted, this code will help combat illegal well drilling and organise the work of water groups.

Speaking at the local water council during a visit to Zaghouan, the minister said the department has developed a programme to supply drinking water in the short term through drilling new deep wells.

The ministry is also considering the region's proposals to create dams and ensure the supply of water to the North in the long term, he added.

The meeting of the local water council monitors the water situation in the region, the obstacles that may hinder the supply of drinking water to rural and urban areas, and the proposals to recharge groundwater and improve the supply of drinking water and irrigation.

