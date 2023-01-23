Egypt: Transport Minister Inspects High-Speed Electric Train Track in Upper Egypt

21 January 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Transport Minister Kamel El Wazir on Saturday 21/01/2023 made an inspection tour of the site of the 2nd phase of the 1,100-km high-speed electric train that is to link the 6th of October City in Giza with Aswan.

During his visit, Wazir inspected the ongoing work between Abu Simbel to Luxor, with a length of 530 km and 12 stations, including five express train stations and seven regional ones.

He ordered to study the establishment of a logistics zone and a dry port to serve the transportation of products and raw materials there.

The minister directed officials to intensify work around the clock, highlighting the importance of the project which he said will represent a quantum leap in sustainable green transportation in Egypt.

