Tunisia: Tourism - Tunisia, Fourth Best-Selling Destination in France in 2022

21 January 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia "is recovering," according to the monthly barometer Orechestra of French Echo Touristique magazine in its January 20, 2023 issue. The country took the fourth spot on the list of top-selling destinations in France in 2022 with the volume of business growing 8% compared to 2019.

Tunisia was overtaken by Spain and its islands (1st), metropolitan France (2nd) and Greece (3rd). An 8% rise in the average length of stay (in days) was reported.

Tourism revenues edged up 83.3% throughout 2022 compared to 2021, reaching TND 4.279 million.

Figures also show 6,437 million tourists of different nationalities visited Tunisia in 2022, exceeding the targets set out in the three-year action plan for the promotion of Tunisian tourism (2022-2024).

This plan seeks to achieve 60% of the 2019 tourism indicators (pre-pandemic indicators) in 2022 and attain 80% in 2023 before restoring pe-pandemic levels in 2024.

Destination barometer Orchestra is produced by Loisirs Orchestra platform for L'Echo Touristique. It provides data about sales of tour operators in French offline and online agencies which are compared to 2019- a benchmark year for the tourism industry.

