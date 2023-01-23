Namibia: Filicide Accused to Plead Guilty

23 January 2023
New Era (Windhoek)
By Steven Klukowski

Keetmanshoop — Former police officer Vapeni Boois is charged with a count of murder, read in conjunction with the combatting of domestic violence law, and faces a second charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Filicide accused Boois on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the charges during her first court appearance in the Bethanie Magistrate's Court. Filicide is defined as a deliberate act of a parent killing their own child.

The State alleges that Boois killed and buried her one-year-old son, Alejandro Boois, who was born in December 2021, in a shallow grave at Farm Bucholzbrun in the Bethanie district, last week Thursday. When probed by prosecutor Marlon Adams, as to what type of legal representation she preferred, Boois opted to conduct her own defence.

Upon further questioning, Boois indicated she would plead guilty to all charges levelled against her. The prosecutor then requested that the plea be sustained as he needs clarity on the way forward and further for the case to be moved to the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court and to be heard on Friday, 20 January 2023.

"Seeing that investigations are so fresh, we (State) will not entertain bail right now," Adams responded when asked by magistrate Mulonnda Masuku if bail can be granted during court proceedings.

The magistrate then remanded the matter until Friday last week to the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court for Boois to plea on the charges. The magistrate also informed the accused that the State opposes bail, but that she can however lodge an official bail application.

Boois will remain in custody at the Bethanie police cells until her next court appearance.

