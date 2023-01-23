Zimbabwe: Mliswa Lashes Out At 'Clowns Posing As Politicians'

Outspoken independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has lashed out at little known opposition Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) leader Robert Chapman saying people like him have no serious regard for the interests of the masses.

Chapman who has since been endorsed by Alliance for the People's Agenda (APA) party, formerly led by Nkosana Moyo for presidency has taken to social media to sell his brand promising a high rising hotel in Victoria Falls.

Posting on Twitter, Mliswa said Parliament and Councils had become a circus because of clowns masquerading as politicians.

"It's unfortunate for us as a country when clowns continuously emerge from bushes on the eve of elections and start showering the public with effervescent nonsense of what they will do when they win. Do these people understand that politics is about people's lives? That's why our politics, in Parliament and Councils, has become a field of dull people some of whom don't even know what is going on. It's all a game to them they have no serious regard for the interests of the people. But as happens in anything, a clown will also get followers.

"Politics is about power& wealth distribution. If we are a people who continuously entertain adventurists, flexing their middle age fantasies, where are we going? Serious politicians should be looking to maximize where there is strength to provide a formidable alternative. Somebody like @DrivenChapman has never been a Councilor or MP, jets in from the blue, no party& no structure, and starts promising to rule the country. How do we entertain such characters seriously if serious about our country? It's all a pastime to him& he knows it himself!" said Mliswa

He took a swipe at the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) saying it was bloated with people like Chapman and was a waste of tax payers' money.

"Dr Nkosana Moyo had a mile better political portfolio and emerged just like this. How did he perform? It shows the futility of such middle age expeditions. It's a waste of time, people's hopes and an obscene ridicule to the efforts of all those in the trenches for long. Politics isn't a circus. Of course you can be a clown& have an audience of your own happy-clappers. It's like POLAD. Filled with Chapmans. What has it achieved? Zilch. It's a waste of taxpayer's money. They have abused their democratic right to be a burden on the whole nation," he said.