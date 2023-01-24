Eswatini: 'Bring It On!' - Pro-Democracy Groups Take On King Mswati

As tributes pour in for human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko, who was murdered in eSwatini on Saturday, pro-democracy groups have told King Mswati III to "bring it on".

These groups have openly accused King Mswati of being the man who gave orders for Maseko to be killed.

The king has not yet addressed the allegation.

Vusi Shongwe, president of the Swaziland People's Liberation Movement, said they would rather die than throw in the towel in the quest for freedom in eSwatini.

"We started this and we will finish it. If we have to die, so be it. Our brother Maseko is happy as we continue the fight against the government and the king," he told Scrolla.Africa.

Shongwe, who was forced to flee eSwatini, said the killing of Maseko will not derail pro-democracy groups in their pursuit for democracy.

"It is time that more countries aid us as we fight for true democracy for all," he said.

Mduduzi Simelani, president of the Swaziland Liberation Movement (Swalimo), said they have no doubt that the king has taken down his victim.

"Maseko was one our best," Simelani told NewzRoom Afrika.

The Law Society of Swaziland, which Maseko was part of, strongly condemned what they called the "cowardly killing" of Maseko.

"The circumstances of Thulani's death require a speedy and thorough investigation which must unearth the truth and lead to accountability for those involved," read a statement from the society.

Speaking about Maseko's death, former South African public protector Thuli Madonsela said: "We can no longer plead ignorance while people get murdered."

Barely hours after King Mswati III is alleged to have told his aides that the king's enemies must meet their deadly fate, Maseko was gunned down in his Luyengo home.

Maseko's troubles started in 2014 when was jailed for contempt of court for articles critical of the government and the judiciary.

For many decades, the people of eSwatini have been fighting to end King Mswati's decades long reign. Protests escalated in 2021 but were met with deadly force from the police and the army.