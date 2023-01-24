Sudan: Arman - Framework Agreement 'Step Towards Confidence' Between Sudan Military and Civilians

Khartoum / Juba — Yasir Arman, founder of the SPLM-N-Democratic Revolutionary Movement, which is a member of the FFC-CC alliance has acknowledged the slowness and lack of trust between the military and civilian groups.

"The mistrust between the military and civilian groups exists, but there are new steps toward confidence realised by the implementation of the Framework Agreement," he says.

'We do not want a narrow or isolated agreement; we want an agreement that satisfies our people'

Arman also pointed to the importance of a wide reception of the agreements with the military. "We do not want a narrow or isolated agreement; we want an agreement that satisfies our people," he said.

He further reported that deliberations with the FFC-Democratic Block (FFC-DB), founded by rebel movements that signed the Juba Peace Agreement, halted after repeated rejections by Justice and Equality Movement and the Sudan Liberation Movement faction of Minni Minawi to sign the Framework Agreement, and said he hoped the talks between the two alliances will resume soon.

SPLM-N El Hilu

On Friday, a delegation from the National Umma Party (NUP), headed by Siddig El Sadig El Mahdi, arrived in the South Sudanese capital of Juba to meet with Abdelaziz El Hilu, the head of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North () faction in South Kordofan and parts of Blue Nile region to discuss the Framework Agreement and the root causes of the Sudanese crisis.

A reliable source told Radio Dabanga that the NUP asked the leadership of the SPLM-N El Hilu to hold a meeting with El Hilu, who agreed immediately. The talks commenced in Juba on Saturday.