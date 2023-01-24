Rwanda FA Probes Kiyovu Supporters' Insults Against Mukansanga

Rwanda's Football governing body (Ferwafa) could impose disciplinary sanctions on Kiyovu supporters who were involved in serious insults against international referee Salma Mukansanga.

Mukansanga was targeted by a section of angry Kiyovu supporters who insulted her at full time shortly after their side was held to a goalless draw with Gasogi United on Saturday at Bugesera stadium.

The Mumena-based club supporters on many occasions expressed their frustration on Mukansanga's refereeing decisions during the game, prompting them to chant 'you're old, you're old, you're old' towards the 34-year-old referee.

As she walked down the tunnel to the dressing room after the full time whistle, an angry fan ran towards her in an attempt to attack her but security guards interfered before a group of fans followed her chanting "Prostitute! Prostitute! Prostitute!".

Ferwafa spokesperson, Jules Karangwa, told Times Sport that the federation is aware of the incident and disciplinary action will be taken against concerned supporters.

"We are examining the situation," Karangwa said, adding that, "it has been taken to the disciplinary committee, all we can do is to punish them after all. It is not a quick fix but the decision will be taken."

After reviewing the case, he said, the disciplinary committee will take the decision.

Kiyovu could face charges as a result of the incident and involved supporters could be slapped a two-match suspension in addition to fines for their outburst and misconduct, as stipulated in article 55 of the FERWAFA Disciplinary code.

It is not the first time that fans have attacked referees during Rwanda Premier League matches. A similar incident last happened during Enticelles' 1-1 draw against AS Kigali in Rubavu back in December 2021.

Etincelles had a 1-0 lead over the visitors before AS Kigali scored a last-minute equalizer after the referee added 10 minutes of stoppage time.

After the game, angry Etincelles fans rushed to the pitch to beat the match officials only for the police to escort them to the dressing room.