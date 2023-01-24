Africa: Razafindranaivo Reveals Secret Behind Madagascar's Win Over Sudan

MMadagascar forward Koloina Razafindranaivo says their boldness during Monday's TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) helped them to thump Sudan and qualify for the quarter-finals.

The attacker, who was named the TotalEnergies Man of the Match of the Group C game at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui, was dominant with his display during the game in the Algerian city of Constantine.

Razafindranaivo credited his team's boldness and bravery despite starting the evening in a favorable position, needing just a draw to qualify to the quarter-final.

"In the game today, we were bolder. Though we won the first match, we weren't this bold," Razafindranaivo said.

"I am very happy to be man of the match today. My work on the field had its recognition today. That makes me very happy."

The CFF Andoharanofotsy forward scored his team's second of three goals on the night with a left-footed curler from the outside of the box that beat an out stretched Mohamed Mustafa.

His team-mate, Tokinantenaina Tsiry had given Madagascar an early lead with 13 minutes on the clock.

Razafindranaivo extended his side's advantage at the 30th minute before Lalaina Cliver's effort three minutes later made sure of all three points for the men of coach Romuald Félix Rakotondrabe.

This new generation of Malagasy footballers made history, sailing out of a tough Group C with their first attempt at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship.

Aged 22, Razafindranaivo has been dubbed the future of Malagasy football as he continues his development with club-side CFF Andoha.

On arrival in the big stage he has helped Madagascar qualify for the quarter- final as group winners from Group C, with nine points.

They get group A runners-up Mozambique at 1600 GMT still, at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui stadium on Saturday, January 28 in what will be a first quarter-final appearance for both nations.