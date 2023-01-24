Rwanda: NEC Chairman Prof Kalisa Mbanda Laid to Rest

Family and friends, on Monday, January 23, bid farewell to Kalisa Mbanda, the chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), who succumbed to illness on January 13.

Several officials attended Mbanda's burial, among them include Speaker of Parliament, Donatille Mukabalisa, Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) Secretary General, Francois Ngarambe, and several cabinet ministers.

Cardinal Antoine Kambanda presided over the requiem mass and in his preaching, he spoke about living a righteous purposeful life like that of Mbanda.

Kambanda said, "Mbanda was a man of wisdom, ethical and had a holistic approach to every situation; this is the life God wants us to live."

Mbanda's children and grandchildren read solemn prayers seeking God's mercy on their father and said that he was a loving father.

Several family members and friends eulogised Mbanda, saying that he was a humble, wise loving, and hardworking man.

President Paul Kagame and his family conveyed their condolences to Mbanda's family through a message delivered by Minister of Local Government, Jean Claude Musabyimana.

"We are saddened by this bad news and stand together with the wife, children, and the whole family at this difficult moment," Musabyimana said as he read the President's eulogy.

"Mbanda served the country at various levels. We, Rwandans, shall always remember his contribution. The President and his family wish wife and family to remain strong and may Mbanda's soul rest in peace."

Mbanda was laid to rest at Rusororo cemetery.

Prior to his passing, he served as chairman of the National Electoral Commission since 2012.