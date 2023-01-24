Uganda: Among Calls Out Cosase for Poor Performance

23 January 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among revealed that the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, State Authorities and State Enterprises has been the worst accountability committee in the House.

According to the Speaker, out of the 111 reports that were supposed to be produced by COSASE, only 4 have been presented before the House making it the worst-performing committee in the House.

In the same sitting MP Alex Ruhunda, one of the members of COSASE told the House how mafias have penetrated the leadership of COSASE with bribes making them kill most of the reports.

The issues surrounding the performance of the Parliamentary committee on Commissions, State Authorities and State Enterprises continue to generate serious discussion in the House.

The Speaker said that it's unfortunate that out of the 111 reports COSASE was supposed to process, its only processed 4 reports.

The speaker has now directed that all the remaining reports will be adopted by the House meaning COSASE will have no business in the House until the new reports from the Auditor are presented.

