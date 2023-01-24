Uganda: Police Issue New Safety Guidelines for Events Organisers

23 January 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Police issued new security and safety guidelines to be followed by event organisers and music promoters wherever they organise concerts moving forward this year.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the new guidelines are aimed at averting future tragedies in concerts such as the recent stampede at freedom city in which ten people died.

"We have generated guidelines for securing gatherings, concerts and performances following the tragic new year concert at freedom city. These guidelines have been shared with all territorial commanders at ROC and DPC level," he said.

Before organising any event or concert, Enanga said the organisers will be required to first notify the office of the Inspector General of Police for clearance indicating clearly where the concert will take place and if they have reached an agreement with the owners of the venue.

"They must also indicate the number of revellers expected at the event for better security planning purposes," he added.

Music promoters will also be required to show the office of the IGP how they plan to put it in place and must have clear and elaborate access control measures including walk-through metal detectors, K9 and scanners.

