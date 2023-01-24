Malawi, Partners Launch Multi-Donor Trust Fund

24 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Malawi government has signed several life saving agreements with the donor community to enhance social support programs in the country.

The signing of the agreements on Monday has culminated into the launch of the Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF).

The ceremony took place at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

Minister of Finance, Sosten Gwengwe, on behalf of the Government of Malawi signed the MDTF for Social Protection Agreements whereas Hugh Riddell, represented the World Bank during the ceremony.

In his remarks, the United States Ambassador, David Young, applauded the partners for mobilising resources that will have a tremendous impact on ordinary citizens in Malawi.

He said the MDTF will cushion farmers in remote areas and bring thousands out of abject poverty.

"The USA Government has already invested K12 billion that goes into strengthening social protection programmes in Malawi and will keep up on that path," said Young.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.