Malawi, Partners Launch Multi-Donor Trust Fund

Malawi government has signed several life saving agreements with the donor community to enhance social support programs in the country.

The signing of the agreements on Monday has culminated into the launch of the Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF).

The ceremony took place at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

Minister of Finance, Sosten Gwengwe, on behalf of the Government of Malawi signed the MDTF for Social Protection Agreements whereas Hugh Riddell, represented the World Bank during the ceremony.

In his remarks, the United States Ambassador, David Young, applauded the partners for mobilising resources that will have a tremendous impact on ordinary citizens in Malawi.

He said the MDTF will cushion farmers in remote areas and bring thousands out of abject poverty.

"The USA Government has already invested K12 billion that goes into strengthening social protection programmes in Malawi and will keep up on that path," said Young.