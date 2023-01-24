Malawi: MCP to Hold Elective Conference Next Year

24 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Officials from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) say they will hold an elective conference next year where all party positions will be up for grabs.

This comes at a time when the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and UTM are filling party vacant positions through appointments, a move described by political commentators as undemocratic.

The MCP publicity secretary Maurice Munthali said all eligible contestants will be free to vie for positions of their choice.

He said the party will release the dates of the convention later.

This comes just days after DPP appointed Mganda Chiume as party deputy secretary general.

UTM has filled in crucial vacant positions with Penjani Kalua being appointed as director of Youth.

Others appointed last week are Loveness Gondwe as new national deputy Director for Elections, Khwesi Msusa as national director of Operations and Sam Chirwa as deputy national director for Operations.

Newly appointed party spokesperson is Felix Njawala.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.