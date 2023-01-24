Malawi: Escom Blames Prolonged Loadshedding On Adverse "Cloudy" Weather Conditions

24 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

As the Southern Region is experiencing heavy down pours every single day in the past, they have brought with them challenges onto power generation at Tedzani and Nkula Power Stations -- thus the public should expect prolonged load-shedding due to power supply deficit.

A statement from ESCOM, says they have been experiencing increased power supply deficit from 7.30am today, January 23 due to the adverse weather conditions which have affected their major power suppliers -- Energy Generation Company (EGENCO) and solar power suppliers.

"Heavy rains have caused accumulation of trash at Tedzani and Nkula Power Stations and resulted in low output from the machines," said the statement. "Furthermore, cloudy weather has resulted in low solar power output.

"Consequently, customers will experience loadshedding outside the published times in order to safeguard the system."

The power utility service provider assured the public that they are monitoring the situation and will update customers accordingly, while expressing its regret for any inconvenience the supply challenges are causing.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.