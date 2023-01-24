Comoros: Cargo Ship to Boost Tz-Comoros Trade

THE government has said it will deploy a cargo ship to ply between Mtwara Port and Comoros Islands from next month to serve traders in the two countries.

Mtwara Regional Commissioner Colonel Ahmed Abbas made the revelation here, saying the ship is expected to ease the transport woes facing the traders from the two countries.

"The ship is ready; it only awaits the clearance of some minor issues such as operation permits for it to be officially launched come February this year," he said.

Col Abbas made the revelation during a business forum between a delegation of traders from Ngazidja Island in Comoro and Mtwara businesspeople, held in Mtwara Region over the weekend.

He said the cargo vessel is set to open economic opportunities between Mtwara and Comoro.

According to the RC, the coming of the cargo ship is part of the government's efforts to address long-lived challenges facing businesspeople operating their businesses between Mtwara and Comoro.

The RC urged the business people in Mtwara Region to take advantage of the ship by exporting food to Comoros Islands.

Currently, Comoros is importing various products including foods from countries such as Madagascar and Brazil.

According to Comoros traders, the distance from Comoro to Mtwara is much shorter compared to other places.

Some of the goods imported by Comoros include dairy products, cereals, fresh vegetables, meat, rice and sugar. The country also imports fuel, cars, cement among other things.

The governor of Ngazidja Island in Comoro, Sitti Farouata, commended the Tanzania's government for considering bringing the ship to serve Comoro and Tanzanians business people.

She said the plan will strengthen the trade ties between Tanzania and Comoro.

The business forum took place last Friday in Mtwara town, bringing together business people from Mtwara and Ngazidja Island as well as political leaders.

Two days before the forum, the delegation of traders paid a courtesy visit at Mtwara Port, Dangote Cement Plant in Mtwara, Southern Zone Referral Hospital in Mtwara, Chuno Market, Mtwara Airport and Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute -Naliendele (TARI) to explore business and investment opportunities.