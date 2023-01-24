Tanzania: Lindi RC Orders Action Against Contractor

23 January 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Anne Robi

LINDI Regional Commissioner Ms Zainabu Telack has directed the Rural and Urban Road Agency (TARURA) in the area to take disciplinary actions against the contractor constructing Hotelitatu -Pande Road in the region.

Ms Zainabu made the directives after she inspected the road and discovered serious irregularities done by MS Write In investment Group Limited contractor in the 14 kilometres road of Hotelitatu.

She directed TARURA to suspend the contractor from work and conduct investigation over his malpractices and mismanagement of road works.

The RC said TARURA ought to take immediate action to fix out the irregularities discovered, saying failure to do so will lead to misuse of government funds issued to construction of the road.

She said TARURA must uphold and meet value for money objectives in all the roads constructed in the region.

Acting TARURA District Manager in Kilwa, David Geoffrey said the road project (Hotelitatu -Pande Road project) worth 500m/- started in February 2022 and was scheduled to be completed by the end of August 2022.

He mentioned some of the irregularities discovered as lack of road canal adding that TARURA has instructed the constructor to clear out the irregularities immediately.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.