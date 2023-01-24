Tanzania: Psle Pass Rate Drops By 6 Per Cent in Geita

Geita — THE Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) pass rate in Geita region has dropped by 6.3 per cent, it has been learnt.

According to statistics, the pass rate has dropped from 79.5 per cent in 2021 to 73.26 per cent in 2022.

The Acting Geita Regional Commissioner Said Nkumba presented the statistics recently during the regional education review meeting.

Mr Nkumba said in the year 2022, a total of 74,777 students sat for the PSLE examination, whereby 54,771 students passed their exams, including 27,655 boys and 27,116 girls.

"But, 26,006 students, including 7,658 boys and 12,348 girls failed the examination, which is equivalent to 24 per cent of all students who sat for the exam," said Mr Nkumba.

He said the PSLE assessment cited pupils' failure to master reading, writing and counting as a major factor for the drop in performance.

Mr Nkumba added, for the year 2022, approximately 8.93 per cent of all students in the region who were enrolled and attended classes from Standard One to Standard Seven could not read, write or count.

He urged teachers to increase efficiency in teaching to reflect the improved school infrastructures.

The Director of Education from the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Governments, Mr Vicent Kayombo, urged teachers and leaders to align their responsibility with ethics.

"We need everyone who is entrusted with managing the education sector to be productive," he said.

The headmaster of Nyankumbu Girls' Secondary School in Geita, Ms Geogiana Mugashe, underlined the need for enhanced morals among teachers, saying it was key for development of the education sector.