Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Bus Operators Using Illegal Pick-Up Points Face Suspension

THE Government should consider extending the suspension of operating licences of errant public transport operators who flout road traffic laws and continue to operate from illegal ranks in Bulawayo, a move that will restore sanity and enhance public safety in the city.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development recently suspended the operating licences of two Harare bus companies whose drivers were involved in reckless driving and speeding along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road, leading to the death of one person.

The operating licences of Rimbi and Zebra Kiss buses were suspended on all routes across the country.

The two bus operators are understood to be responsible for a fatal road traffic accident last Wednesday in Mutoko, along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway.

Taking a leaf from Government, Bulawayo residents and public transporters have called for punitive measures to be taken on errant long-distance buses who continue to operate at illegal ranks in the city centre.

In Bulawayo, many known bus operators have been using thriving illegal pick up and drop off points dotted around the city.

It has become "normal" to see long distance buses lined up along Harare Road, outside Eveline High School and the Centenary Park area along Leopold Takawira and corner Fort Street and 8th Avenue.

Passengers have been seen boarding buses to Harare, Gweru, Masvingo, Beitbridge, South Africa and Victoria Falls from undesignated areas.

The corner of Fort Street and Leopold Takawira Avenue, popularly known as Tredgold, is now a de facto bus rank for those who want to travel to Harare.

The illegal activities have been going on for some time, with the Bulawayo City Council turning a blind eye.

Earlier this month, council decided to launch a blitz against illegal activities but suspended it pending consultations with the security sector.

Meanwhile, the lawlessness continues.

Even when police conduct raids, the spots come back to life and start thriving again after a few days. When buses are impounded, some return to the same place after being released.

Just yesterday, the ever-present illegal bus rank outside Eveline High School was operating at full throttle, despite efforts by police and city council. This rank is for buses that travel to Masvingo, Zvishavane, Gwanda and Beitbridge. The buses tout for passengers as far as the History Museum up the road.

The Tower Block is just a stone's throw and the Central police station is just five streets away, yet this continues to happen. At Harare Road, near Carmel Primary School, there was a line of buses including Inter City, Pioneer and CAG also touting for passengers travelling to Gweru, Kadoma, Kwekwe and Harare. This is the most congested place, but up the road, there is a bus rank at Queens Sports Club and another one has been opened near Paddonhurst suburb.

Bulawayo Bus Operators Association chairperson Mr Patrick Dube said buses operating from illegal bus ranks are known by all and sundry and called on the immediate suspension of their operating licences.

"The suspension of the operators' licences was a vicarious response, despite the owner of the bus company not being there. That's what is needed in this instance such that even when the owner of the company is not there, he or she is affected because the vehicle would have flouted traffic laws," said Mr Dube.

He said it is surprising that the bus companies were not being sanctioned.

"The bus companies that operate from all the mentioned areas illegally are known by name. They have been doing it for a long time, flouting by-laws without any steps being taken at all to stop this.

"We operate buses and under our association, we all rank at either Renkini, Entumbane Bus Terminus, Nkulumane Complex and Hamara. We operate within the confines of the law, but these people are not," said Mr Dube.

Bulawayo United Residents association chairperson Mr Winos Dube said to bring sanity to the city's roads, Government must impound and suspend licences of the buses operating at the illegal ranks.

"The buses that are parking and picking up people at undesignated places such as at Centenary Park, must be charged like these two buses. Perhaps it will act as a deterrent for them to stop operating from there," said Mr Dube.

"If the Government takes that route, it will deter a lot of people from being reckless in their conduct on the roads. The operators will know that if they misbehave, such decisions will be taken. Just like in the video, there's recklessness and carelessness of unprecedented levels and a total disregard for safety, while transporting people."

Mr Dube said the continued closure of Basch Street Bus Terminus, popularly known as Egodini, was the root cause of the chaos in the city centre.

"Can we please have our Egodini back so that transporters can have a place to operate from. This will bring order and sanity in the city centre," said Mr Dube.

Registered public transporters such as Tshova Mubaiwa say those operating from the illegal ranks are stealing business from them, according to the organisation's spokesperson Mr Ndaba Mabunda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We're working tirelessly to bring our house in order after the Covid-19 pandemic disruptions, where we were out of business. We urge the police to do their job and get rid of these illegal transporters on the streets. We're losing out on business," said Mr Mabunda.

"We pay for our vehicles to be on the road; things like fitness tests and the like, but these people are just operating without them being arrested. So, we request the police to protect us as operators so that they bring sanity in the city centre and Bulawayo in general," said Mr Mabunda.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said those who continue to flout the law must be reported to the police.

"We have said previously that we're targeting drivers and also ensuring that the law should take its course on the operators and management. If there are such cases in Bulawayo, they must be brought to the attention of the local police," said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said the long arm of the law will descend on pirate taxis.

"When it comes to pirate taxis, picking people up from illegal pickup spots, the law is very clear. Those people have no permits and they're breaking the Road Traffic Act and definitely, the people will be arrested. Those who see such activities must report them to the police," said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.