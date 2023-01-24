Africa: DR Congo Defender Issama Mpeko Announces Retirement From CHAN Duties

Celebrated DR Congo defender Djo Issama Mpeko has annouced his retirement from the home-based national to give the chance to young players in his country.

The 33-year-old, who plays for local giants TP Mazembe, will no longer play for national team when they participate in the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The right-back made the annoucement on Sunday after his country crashed out of the competition following their 3-0 defeat to Senegal at the ongoing tournament in Algeria.

The veteran player featured in the 2011, 2020 and 2022 editions of the tournament and said it was time for young players to take over.

"We are from a country with many talented young footballers. I believe I have given my all in this competition and the right moment has come to give a chance to younger players," Mpeko explained.

Despite retiring from the home-based national team, said he wants be part of the senior national team if they qualify for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d'Ivoire next year.

"I thank all Congolese for the support over the years and I remain committed to my country through the senior national team," the Congolese international counting 71 caps for the Leopards continued.

In all, Mpeko made eight appearances at the CHAN, which leaves him wide of DR Congo's record-man Joël Kimwaki who made 18 appearances for the central Africans in the competition.

Mpeko and his mates reached the quarter-final of the tournament in 2011 in Sudan and 2021 in Cameroon, but this time around DR Congo was below par as DR Congo finished the tournament bottom of Group B with two points from three matches.

The disappointment aside, it will take a number of years for fans of the tournament reserved for players plying their trade back at home to forget Mpeko's galloping runs on the right.