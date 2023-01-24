Eritrea: Athlete Rahel Daniel - Gold Medalist in Belgium

23 January 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 23 January 2022- Eritrean Olympian Athlete Rahel Daniel won Gold Medal at the Road Race that was held in Belgium on 22 January.

The 21 years old Athlete Rahel finished the 8 km race in 28 minutes, and 41 seconds.

Speaking to journalists, Rahel Daniel expressed readiness to register similar victory at the next road race set to be held in Australia on 18 February.

Rahel Daniel is winning Gold Medal for the fourth time in this month including in Italy on 6 January, in Spain on 8 January and in Mendefera on 14 January and for the fourth time on 22 January in Belgium.

Rahel is currently standing first at international level registering 1 thousand 240 points in 36 weeks.

