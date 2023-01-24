South Africa: Community Tracks Down 'Heartless' Special School Robbers

The four heartless criminals who broke into a Matshidiso Special School in Tsakani, Ekurhuleni last week have been caught by angry community members.

They were handed over to the police on Friday.

The community members read about the break-in at the school last week, a day before the schools opened, after Scrolla.Africa reported on the crime earlier this month.

After the story was published, residents decided to take action.

In just 24 hours, residents caught wind of a lead about a man who was allegedly selling stoves, microwaves and school stationery very cheaply in the area.

School principal Thapelo Tshetlo said he was called by taxi drivers in the area on Friday who informed him that they had caught one of the suspects who was found in possession of a microwave.

"The suspect was the same man who the residents were searching for.

"During interrogation he revealed that he sold a stove at an identified home for R500, and other furniture at a pawn shop and also provided us with a purchase slip," he added.

While suspects have been rounded up and handed over, not all the stolen property has been recovered.

The school principal said he is concerned that some of the medical supplies are still missing and the school doesn't have funds to replace them.

"The shortage places a burden on the school as we often have to attend to medical emergencies from the learners.

"We are urging any medical agencies or businesses to assist with donations or medical supplies which include oxygen cylinders, humidifiers, sanitary towels and bedding for the sick bay."

Residents have committed to volunteer their services to guard the school at night.

Mantombi Khumalo said it is the community's responsibility to protect the school.

"This is the only special school in the area. We cannot look away as criminals slowly vandalise it," she said.

Tsakani police spokesperson Lerato Mngomezulu confirmed that the suspects were arrested and are expected to appear in the Tsakani Magistrate's Court soon.

Mngomezulu is appealing to the community not to take the law into their own hands but to report any criminal activities to the police.