Kenya: Ministry of Transport to Stall New Road Projects Till Sh910bn Debt Is Paid

Nakuru — Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed that his department inherited a Sh910 billion debt which has to be paid before constructing new roads.

Speaking in Nakuru's Kingdom Seekers church on Sunday, Murkomen said his ministry was in a tricky situation because it was required to pay another Sh600 billion annually to settle pending biils.

The Transport CS said his Minstry was working with the National Treasury and the entire Cabinet to ensure they raise the money to build infrastructure worth close to Sh1 trillion.

Murkomen promised to complete all projects started by the Jubilee Government despite the financial challenges.

The CS said he was aware of pending roads in Nakuru including the multi-billion Lironi-Mau Summit Expressway which has been temporary halted over several procurement and management hitches.

"The Kenya Kwanza Government will deliver on its promises because no matter how big the mountain is, if we have small faith, like that of a mustard seed, the mountain will be moved," he said.

He said the Ministry of Transport was in talks with different development partners and the Ministry of Finance to make sure it raises resources to complete all pending road projects.

"You will be seeing the government bringing the contractors back, some of the have been auctioned because they are unable to pay their debts and the government will revive their businesses," said Murkomen.

He said the government has a grand dream of dualling the Lironi-Mau Summit but the existing contract is extremely expensive and makes it impossible for every Kenyan to use it.

The Expressway whose longest stretch would be in Nakuru County was supposed to be tolled in order to help in repaying the debt.

"Ministry of Transport is rethinking in ways of constructing the road without punishing Kenyans by payment of the toll, without telling citizens that they will have to repay a Sh300 billion debt for the construction of only 175 Kilometres of road," he said.

On the constant traffic jams in Nakuru City which is along the Great Northern Corridor, Murkomen said there are plans to construct a southern bypass to pass next to Lake Nakuru National Park.

He maintained his promise to dual the Ngata Bridge black-spot that has become a death trap in the recent past.

"The procurement process of dualling the section between Eveready to Ngata Primary is underway even as we wait for the bigger projects of the Expressway," said Murkomen.

"Alternatively, the government can dual the Great Northern Road section by section stead of acquiring big and expensive contracts at a go."

He also promised to expedite the construction of the Nakuru Airport adding that he will lead a team to inspect the facility in two weeks.