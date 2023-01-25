Zimbabwe: Oscar Pambuka Spared Extended Jail Time

24 January 2023
The Herald (Harare)

FORMER television personality Oscar Pambuka was today spared from serving another prison term after a Mbare Magistrate sentenced him to a wholly suspended one year jail.

Mbare magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini suspended the 12 months for three years on condition that he does not commit another offence involving dishonest.

Pambuka was taken to court after he attempted to dupe Croco Motors director Mr Chingwena of R36 000.

Mr Vitorini, in sentencing Pambuka, said he noted that he did not benefit from the offence and that the jail term he is serving on his 2018 fraud case would do justice to keep him out of crime.

