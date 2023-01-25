Western Sahara: 16th Congress of Polisario Front Was Clear in Its Decisions and in Setting Priorities

Dakhla (Refugee Camps) — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, stressed in Dakhla, in the Sahrawi refugee camps, that the 16th Congress of the Polisario Front was "clear in its decisions and in setting priorities for Sahrawi national action in the next stage."

At the conclusion of the Martyr M'hamed Khaddad Lahbib Congress on Sunday evening, Mr. Ghali pointed out that "the Congress was clear in its decisions and in determining the priorities of the Sahrawi national action in the next stage", emphasizing in the same context that "the Sahrawi Liberation Army is a priority and constitutes the forefront in the battle for existence, destiny and dignity."

He noted that the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army "deserves all care and attention, in all respects, material and human, in order to be at the highest levels of readiness."

Brahim Ghali praised the efforts of the Sahrawi army fighters who continue the struggle "with determination and resolve to complete the liberation task".

The Secretary-General of the Polisario Front stressed that the success of the 16th Congress, which was held under the slogan "Escalating Fight to Expel the Occupation and Complete Sovereignty", "did not come from a vacuum", but came "as a result of a comprehensive popular effort of the entire Sahrawi national body, in all its locations, through multiple stages, over three years of national action".

At the end of his speech, Mr. Ghali stressed that "everyone's duty is to abide by the outcomes of the Congress and the fundamentals of the Polisario Front."

