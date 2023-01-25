Zimbabwe CSOs Urges SADC to Facilitate an Independent Judicial Investigation Into Swaziland Lawyer Thulani Maseko's Assassination

25 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

CIVIC society organisations in Zimbabwe have called for Southern Africa Development Community (SADC)'s intervention in enabling justice for the assassinated Swaziland human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko.

Maseko was murdered at his home in Eswatini on Saturday night by unknown men.

He was shot twice in the head in front of his wife and kids.

In a statement Tuesday, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC),a mother body for CSOs in the country, encouraged SADC to facilitate an independent judicial investigation into Maseko's assassination.

"We strongly reiterate our call to the government of Eswatini to disband the structures of violence it created, as these continue to cause untold suffering and perpetuate an atmosphere of fear and despondency within the Eswatini and the broader Southern Africa community.

"We call upon the authorities in Eswatini to uphold constitutionalism and respect the sanctity of life by adhering to the principles of the African Charter on Human and People's Rights, of which Eswatini is a signatory. We hold the Mswati regime accountable for this heinous crime and therefore call for the political and economic isolation of the Tinkudla regime.

"We also urge SADC to immediately facilitate an independent judicial investigation into the murder of Adv Maseko and ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to book without fear or favour.

"We also implore SADC to urgently facilitate a people centred, comprehensive and genuine national dialogue to ensure a permanent solution to the political crisis in Eswatini," the statement reads.

Maseko was a friend to many Zimbabwean rights activists and his death was felt among locals within Zimbabwe's broader civil society and opposition.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.