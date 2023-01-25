Zimbabwe CSOs Urges SADC to Facilitate an Independent Judicial Investigation Into Swaziland Lawyer Thulani Maseko's Assassination

CIVIC society organisations in Zimbabwe have called for Southern Africa Development Community (SADC)'s intervention in enabling justice for the assassinated Swaziland human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko.

Maseko was murdered at his home in Eswatini on Saturday night by unknown men.

He was shot twice in the head in front of his wife and kids.

In a statement Tuesday, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC),a mother body for CSOs in the country, encouraged SADC to facilitate an independent judicial investigation into Maseko's assassination.

"We strongly reiterate our call to the government of Eswatini to disband the structures of violence it created, as these continue to cause untold suffering and perpetuate an atmosphere of fear and despondency within the Eswatini and the broader Southern Africa community.

"We call upon the authorities in Eswatini to uphold constitutionalism and respect the sanctity of life by adhering to the principles of the African Charter on Human and People's Rights, of which Eswatini is a signatory. We hold the Mswati regime accountable for this heinous crime and therefore call for the political and economic isolation of the Tinkudla regime.

"We also urge SADC to immediately facilitate an independent judicial investigation into the murder of Adv Maseko and ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to book without fear or favour.

"We also implore SADC to urgently facilitate a people centred, comprehensive and genuine national dialogue to ensure a permanent solution to the political crisis in Eswatini," the statement reads.

Maseko was a friend to many Zimbabwean rights activists and his death was felt among locals within Zimbabwe's broader civil society and opposition.