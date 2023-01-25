Kenya: No, Scam Facebook Group 'Hon Rachel Chebet Loans' Not Run By Kenya's First Lady

IN SHORT: Rachel Ruto, the wife of Kenyan president William Ruto, is involved in several social projects. But lurking on Facebook, dispensing loans, is not one of them.

The Facebook group "Hon Rachel Chebet Loans" claims it can provide Inua Jamii loans ranging from KSh10,000 to KSh150,000 (US$80 to $400).

Inua Jamii - Kiswahili for "uplift the community" - is a Kenyan government programme that gives cash grants to poor and vulnerable people.

The Facebook group uses the name of Rachel Ruto, Kenya's first lady.

Its most recent post reads: "Good morning and congratulations kwa Wale ambao walipokea loan Kama uko online na hukupokea loan Kutoka INUA JAMII LOAN from ksh10,000 to ksh150,000 na uko online Sasa hivi comment na #YES MUM or call my secretary 0716221543 or whatsap 0708158517 BUSINESS LOAN PERSONAL LOAN SCHOOL FEES EMERGENCIES."

This mix of English and Kiswahili translates as: "Good morning and congratulations to those who have received a loan. If you are online and you didn't receive a loan from Inua Jamii loan from KSh10,000 to KSh150,000 if you are currently online comment with the word #YES MUM or call my secretary 0716221543 or WhatsApp 0708158517 BUSINESS LOAN PERSONAL LOAN SCHOOL FEES EMERGENCIES."

The exact same message has been posted on the group page since 11 January 2023. The page is run by a Facebook account of the same name.

Africa Check has previously flagged, as fake, Facebook accounts and pages using Rachel Ruto's name to offer nonexistent loans.

Is this another?

First lady not offering loans

Rachel Ruto's official page is "Mama Rachel Ruto" and has more than 960,000 followers. It was created on 7 June 2013 and posts her daily engagements

None of the posts on the page offer loans.

The Facebook group claiming to offer Inua Jamii loans made its first post on 11 January 2023, and all subsequent posts have the same message.

The first lady is unlikely to maintain two Facebook accounts and dedicate one to loans. By asking people to communicate privately by calling or sending a message the account may be trying to con people.

More than this, the Inua Jamii programme is not run by Rachel Ruto.

To protect yourself against online fraudsters, see our guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them.