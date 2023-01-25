Zimbabwe: Harare Gets No Cent From Carbon Tax to Fix Pot-Holed Roads - - Says Mayor - City to Push for Disbanding of Zinara

25 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume says the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) must be disbanded and hand back management of roads infrastructure back to council.

The hard-talking councillor made the scathing attack on ZINARA during an address at Town House, where he heaped blame at the parastatal for bungling.

"Problems of failure to repair and maintain roads and the attendant infrastructure began when ZINARA took over vehicle licensing and the results are visible on the ground for all to see," said the mayor.

In a bid to disband the tollgate and other road taxes management body, and take over responsibility to manage levies derived from motorists, Mafume opined the local authority would take legal action against ZINARA.

"Council will take ZINARA to court so it can be deconstructed.

"In the last five years out of expectations of plus or minus US$60 million per year, City of Harare received less than US$2,5 million per year from ZINARA."

The mayor highlighted the municipality has not received anything from fuel levy and carbon tax revenue.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.